Is Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.'s (LON:YNGA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Patrick Dardis became the CEO of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Patrick Dardis's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. is worth UK£709m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£828k. (This number is for the twelve months until April 2019). That's a notable increase of 39% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£444k. We examined companies with market caps from UK£330m to UK£1.3b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£965k.

So Patrick Dardis is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Young's Brewery has changed from year to year.

Is Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Growing?

Over the last three years Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 5.2% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 8.7% over last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Patrick Dardis is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Young's Brewery insiders are buying or selling shares.

