Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of December.

Young's Brewery's next dividend payment will be UK£0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.21 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Young's Brewery has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of £16.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Young's Brewery paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Young's Brewery, with earnings per share up 5.6% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, Young's Brewery has increased its dividend at approximately 5.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Young's Brewery an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Young's Brewery is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Young's Brewery is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Young's Brewery, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.