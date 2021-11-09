Young couple found shot to death in shed, Alabama cops say. 2 teens charged with murder

Two teens are charged with murder after a couple were found shot to death in a shed, Alabama officials say.

Investigators believe Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers, both 24, were shot Nov. 5 and dumped on someone else’s property in Sawyerville over the weekend, Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson told McClatchy News.

Jackson said 16-year-olds Jaligha Brantley and Daquavion Wynn have been charged as adults with several counts of capital murder.

The investigation is continuing, but officials said robbery may have been the motive, the Associated Press reported.

Two others are facing hindering prosecution charges, AL.com reported.

Sawyerville is about 110 miles northwest of Montgomery.

