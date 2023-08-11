Young crash victims remain hospitalized as Falls detectives close to finishing investigations

Aug. 11—Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit detectives are reportedly close to completing their investigation of an accident that has left an 11-year-old girl in critical condition at Oishei Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Investigators are expected to turn over the results of their investigation to Niagara County prosecutors in the next few days. The victim reportedly remains on life support, with no significant change in her condition since the crash on July 19.

The young girl was struck by a car as she was riding her bike at about 11:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Ferry Avenue. Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said, at the time, that the girl was crossing Ferry Avenue at 36th Street when she was struck by a 2019 Kia Forte driven by a 24-year-old city woman.

The vehicle, which was initially traveling in the northernmost lane, reportedly veered to the right, jumped the curb, hit a tree and came to rest on top of the child, who was thrown from her bike by the initial impact of the crash. The child was trapped under the vehicle and freed by Falls firefighters.

The driver of the Kia and its three occupants were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators have said that charges remain pending.

Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives said Thursday that a 14-year-old boy, who was struck by a car and critically injured during a melee in a Niagara Falls Boulevard motel parking lot, also remains hospitalized and is still "being treated for his injuries."

Detectives have already charged Josue Perez, 41, of Buffalo, with one count of attempted first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault as a result of the incident that occurred the evening of July 22 in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Patrol officers responded to a call of a fight at about 7:34 p.m. in the parking lot of the Niagara Falls Motel. When the first officers arrived at the scene they said they saw a crowd of people in the parking lot and that the fight appeared to be escalating.

One officer said he saw Perez behind the wheel of his car, and that he began driving through the crowd, striking a number of adults and juveniles. As Perez attempted to drive out of the parking lot, police said he appeared to deliberately strike the 14-year-old boy and then drive away.

Detectives said at the time that it appeared that there "was some intention" by Perez to hit the teenager. A Falls officer sped after Perez's car and was able to pull him over about a block away.

After Perez was in custody, patrol officers said that it appeared that three other people had been hit in addition to the teen.

Another 14-year-old male and an adult male were treated for less serve injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. A second adult victim was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Perez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been released on conditions to the Niagara County Probation Department.

Detectives said that case is also under review by Niagara County prosecutors.