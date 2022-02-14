Young, Crypto-Savvy Voters May Hold Key to South Korea's Next Election

Lavender Au
·7 min read

The Takeaway:

  • Young crypto investors have become a major force in South Korea's March 9 election.

  • Real policy details will come post-election once a new administration comes to power.

  • Taxes, investor protections, the travel rule and policies to bring crypto companies back lo South Korea are likely to be in the cards.

All of South Korea’s presidential candidates have announced crypto-friendly stances in a bid to win over young voters ahead of the election next month.

Real estate is the biggest issue on voters’ minds in South Korea now as young people under the age of 24 earn salaries of around KRW 2.6 million (US$2,176) a month, face expensive Seoul rent and have no hope of buying an apartment. Many of them have turned to stocks and crypto.

According to Edward Hong, head of platform at crypto venture capital firm Hashed, there are more than 5 million individual crypto accounts across the country’s top three crypto exchanges. Hong estimates that about 10% of this year’s voters are crypto investors.

Around 91% of South Koreans own a smartphone. Internet penetration is 96.5%. Gaming is popular, and the average person has some level of trading experience. Combining all that forms a population that is highly receptive to crypto assets, and a swath of Gen Z voters have emerged as a serious electoral force in the country.

Political calculations

Candidates have offered little so far in terms of concrete policies about regulation crypto, in contrast to their detailed pledges on fixing housing issues. They have, however, made statements about their support for the industry.

“They are incentivized to say more crypto-friendly statements or not say anything negative, as that might lose them votes from the young generation,” said Steve Lee, an investor at BlockTower Capital, a hedge fund focused on crypto asset and blockchain technology.

In September, the current administration proposed a 20% tax on crypto gains made in a one-year period over KRW 2.5 million (US$2,122), but had to walk that back after backlash from crypto investors.

While there have been drafts for blockchain-specific legislation that would require investor protection and disclosure rules, no law has been passed, and the lack of clarity is deterring potential institutional investors.

“There has been progress in 2021, but regulatory guidance on crypto investment still needs more clarity,” Lee said.

Jin Kang, head of legal at Hashed, said the lack of regulation is a “calculated risk” to make sure that the ruling party can attract voters with its proposal of a regulatory framework.

There are 14 crypto-related bills circulating at the moment. "Something has to happen after the presidential election," Harold Kim, former director of Korea Blockchain Association, said.

Bringing companies back

Candidates have pledged to bring crypto companies back to South Korea. There is now a de facto ban on initial coin offerings (ICOs) as a result of a notice posted on the Financial Services Commission’s website in 2017, though it never made it into legislation or regulation.

After the notice, crypto-related companies moved to Singapore or other jurisdictions so that they could conduct business without regulatory uncertainty.

Kang said that rescinding the notice won't be enough to attract companies to move back. He said only a “more comprehensive package” will get people to bring their crypto businesses back to South Korea, which might include tax incentives coupled with educational or job-related incentives and benefits for employing locals.

So far, more comprehensive policy packages have been issued only at the local government level. The city of Busan, for instance, has been designated as a regulation-free blockchain special zone, which allows projects to test technology and services.

Consumer protection

Recent headlines in South Korea have highlighted the issue of insufficient protection for crypto investors.

After gaming company WeMade announced that it would launch play-to-earn games, its stock price soared.

“This shows the level of NFT (non-fungible tokens) hype among retail investors, but also how listed companies or brand names drive hype,” Lee said.

Last month, after news spread that WeMade was selling off its WEMIX tokens in tranches, its token price fell sharply as the company faced allegations that it was enriching itself on the back of retail investors.

In its white paper, WeMade stated that 74% of its tokens would be used to support the growth of its ecosystem. It has said that its intention was for the token to become an in-game currency for at least 100 games.

At the present time, there is no clear standard for disclosure or any standard on how clear a company should be about its holdings. Chang Hyun-guk, WeMade’s CEO, has pledged to make transactions more transparent and compensate investors.

Many of South Korea’s largest entertainment and gaming companies have indicated their interest in the crypto sector, saying at annual and shareholder meetings that they will pursue NFTs or play-to-earn games.

Some industry observers, meanwhile, have argued against blaming WeMade; instead, they cite the regulatory vacuum.

Exchanges

The consolidation of exchanges due to new rules means that users can use a government-issued currency at only four exchanges in South Korea. Upbit, with its partnership with app-based lender K bank, is the largest crypto exchange in South Korea with about an 80% market share.

Still, there are uncertainties over listing criteria.

“I don’t think there are many tokens that could meet stock market standards,” Kim said. “We’d like to see a set of rules.”

Some new bills require that token issuers be in contact with exchanges. For example, with ether, an exchange would have to seek approval from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and his team. Some criteria also require that a financial history be provided for tokens as it is for stocks.

There is also uncertainty over the travel rule and how prices will be registered, information verified and infrastructure put in place.

Moreover, some exchanges are suffering as difficulties in moving funds overseas means they have a presence only in South Korea.

The candidates and their positions

Yoon Seok-youl

People Power Party candidate Yoon Seok-youl made an appearance at the 2022 Virtual Assets Conference last month, where he spoke of the need to overhaul unreasonable regulations. Yoon has promised a shift to using negative regulation to regulate the virtual asset market.

Yoon argues that infrastructure should be ready before a crypto tax is announced. Last month, he pledged to make the no-tax threshold for crypto gains the same as that for stocks (KRW 50,000 million or US$42,450). He said he will allow initial exchange offerings and plans to set up a digital industry promotion agency. The government will be able to confiscate profits obtained through market manipulation, he said.

Lee Jae-myung

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has touted the possibility of bringing initial coin offerings back. He visited Upbit's offices last month. Lee has released NFTs and said he would accept crypto for his campaign donations.

He has set up a gaming and metaverse special task force and has spoken about making the country a crypto hub, pledging to create a national crypto asset and distribute that to the public. He is calling that proper procedures be put in place before the government rolls out a crypto tax.

Ahn Cheol-soo

People Power Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has gained votes following scandals involving the top two candidates. He has pledged to make South Korea into a "sci-tech" nation and said that he wanted his party to run on blockchain technology.

He has said that listing standards should be clearer for tokens and that investors should be able to access information and analysis about what they are buying.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Inches Upward in Sunday Trading

    But the largest cryptocurrency by market cap was way way off last week's levels amid light weekend trading and escalating tensions about a possible war with Russia; ether and most other major cryptos dropped.

  • Lebron James Is Crypto's New Weapon To Go Mainstream

    The NBA Superstar will appear in a Crypto.com ad during the Super Bowl and could end up investing in the crypto exchanges platform.

  • GLIMPSES: The Olympic Tower, looming in the Beijing night

    They are an imposing fixture at Beijing's Olympic Park, towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum. At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in this image taken Friday night — Day 7 of the Beijing Games — by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, who captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars.

  • Bing Dwen Dwen, the very popular panda mascot of Beijing 2022, isn't taking questions

    Inside and outside China's Olympic bubble, the panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is flying off the shelves.

  • Singapore’s Energy Dilemma a Small-Nation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s desire to shift to renewable sources of energy is running up against its geographic limitations. It hasn’t got enough space for large solar installations, there are no major rivers for hydro and what little breeze the tropical city-state gets isn’t sufficient to push a wind turbine.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case

  • Ad Meter 2022: Disney+

    For Disney, it's all about the GOATs.

  • No sign of light at end of tunnel for Credit Suisse investors

    Weary Credit Suisse investors fear a long wait for the bank to get back on piste after a string of scandals which have wiped billions off its market value and piled pressure on management. While Switzerland's second-largest bank says that it can create value by serving its wealthy clients with "care and entrepreneurial spirit", the market is not yet convinced and its share price has dropped by nearly a third in a year, knocking some 10 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion) off its valuation. Meanwhile, other big European banks, buoyed by the prospect of rising interest rates, have gained almost 50% in stock market value over the same period and its cross-town Zurich rival UBS has left Credit Suisse for dust.

  • Carmen Herrera, Cuban-born abstract artist, dies at 106

    Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. Artist Antonio Bechara told The New York Times that Herrera had died at her Manhattan home Saturday. Fame finally came at age 89, when Herrera sold her first painting in 2004.

  • Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

    Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to choose between religion and education. "The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief," said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka's Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began. "It is more like telling us you chose between your religion or education, that's a wrong thing," she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college in Udupi.

  • Ad Meter 2022: Gillette

    GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar advertises a quick and easy way to shave.

  • Indonesia Skips Early Dollar Bond Sale to Seek Issuance Window

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia isn’t in a rush to tap global bond markets this year after skipping its usual January issuance, instead it seeks a window of opportunity amid expected Federal Reserve tightening.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich S

  • Warriors observations: Klay Thompson erupts for 33 in thrilling win vs. Lakers

    For the first time since returning from a 31-month absence, Klay Thompson surpassed the 30-point mark to lead the Warriors past the Lakers.

  • Watch Winless 40-Year-Old Snowboarder Go Through Hell In Urging Teammate To Their Gold

    Nick Baumgartner was on the verge of his first Olympic medal in four Olympics.

  • For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality

    Across two pandemic Olympics set in Asian countries, Asian American women fronting the Games have encountered a whiplashing duality — prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home. The world’s most elite and international sporting event, which pits athletes and countries against each other, underscores along the way the crude reality that many Asian women face: of only being seen when they have something to offer. “It's like Asian American women can’t win,” says Jeff Yang, an author and cultural critic.

  • Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens

    The risk of war in Ukraine has seen the euro retreat to $1.1360 from last week's top of $1.1495. Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who heads to Kyiv on Monday and Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, warned of sanctions if Moscow did invade.

  • How gas prices at 7-year highs could undercut Biden's red-hot economic recovery

    The job market is rebounding and GDP is above pre-crisis levels. Yet surging gas prices have people feeling the worst they have in a decade.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Oil Extends Eight-Week Rally on Intensifying Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as the possibility of war in Ukraine fanned demand, with the U.S. benchmark nearing $95 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesWest Texas Intermedia

  • US ups estimate of Russian forces on Ukraine border to 130,000

    U.S. officials have officially upped their estimate of Russian military forces at the Ukraine border from 100,000 to 130,000.A U.S. official provided the update on condition of anonymity, per the The Associated Press.The White House and Pentagon have been using the 100,000 estimate for weeks, but have warned that Russia is mounting additional troops and equipment on the border. Intelligence obtained by the U.S. says that Russia is eyeing...

  • The Book of Boba Fett’s Rancor Moment Is More Important Than It Seems

    Get ready for some Manda-lore.