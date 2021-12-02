Young Delaware County man held in rape investigation

Bracken Hensley

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Delaware County man was arrested this week after being accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

Bracken Gage Hensley, 19, was preliminarily charged with rape, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, two girls under the age of 16 told Delaware County sheriff's deputies they were forced to engage in sex with Hensley during visits to his home.

While Hensley is now listed at an address in the Yorktown area, the assaults are alleged to have taken place last year at a home in Hamilton Township.

During an interview with investigators, Hensley reportedly admitted having sex with one of his accusers, but said he ended dealings with her after learning she was only 15.

In Indiana, the age of consent for sex under most circumstances is 16.

Hensley was arrested Wednesday, and continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $20,000 bond.

In other crime news:

Guilty plea: A Hartford City woman pleaded guilty to a burglary charge this week in Blackford Circuit Court.

Katelyn N. Simpson, 28, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Judge Brian Bade took a plea agreement in the case under advisement and tentatively set sentencing for April 12.

Simpson has twice been convicted of driving without ever receiving a license.

