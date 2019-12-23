Young democrats shake up pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong

By Kate Lamb and Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - For decades it was known as Little Shanghai, a gritty, waterfront neighborhood that was the landing spot for many mainland Chinese emigrating to Hong Kong.

Densely packed with dilapidated, high-rise apartment blocks looming above bustling neon-lit streets, North Point has long been known as one of the "reddest" – or most pro-Beijing – districts in Hong Kong.

During anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong this year, the district was the scene of street brawls between men in white T-shirts - believed to be pro-Beijing supporters – and black-clad protesters.

But in elections for District Councils in November, a neighborhood that has long hewed to the pro-Beijing line of Hong Kong's government unexpectedly switched sides. Pro-democracy candidates won four out of five seats in the district, up from one in the last election. In the adjacent Fortress Hill neighborhood, they added another two.

"They called my fight one of the hardest fights," says Karrine Fu, 23, an arts graduate who won a seat in North Point as an independent after defeating Hung Lin-cham, a pro-Beijing secondary school teacher who had held the seat for 12 years. "For my district they called it a miracle."

Fu's narrow victory in the district council elections – she defeated her opponent by just 59 votes out of 4,869 – was part of a democratic domino effect across Hong Kong, suggesting strong support for the ongoing protests that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for more than six months. Pro-democratic candidates secured almost 90% of the seats.

The reverberations of the election were keenly felt in North Point, where many inhabitants – like Fu's grandparents – hail from the southern Chinese province of Fujian, up the coast from Hong Kong.

The signs of that older generation are visible across North Point – the vintage Sunbeam Cantonese opera theater still thrives in the district, and at the Shanghai Great Chinese Barber Shop, the barbers trimming the ever-thinning hair of elderly customers say little has changed in five decades.

Fu said she was able to connect in Fujianese - her ancestral dialect – with older voters in the district, many of whom have close ties to the mainland and tend to vote for pro-government candidates.

"I think some old Fujianese secretly supported me," Fu said with a laugh. "When I was walking through the street recently I saw residents going up to my opponent and saying they were sad he lost. But when they walked past me they put their thumbs up."





NEW FACES

In North Point and Fortress Hill, six of seven pro-democracy candidates - five of them in their 20s - won seats on the District Councils.

Four years ago, there was only one.

The newly elected councillors have formed a liberal alliance to capitalize on their gains and give political heft to the calls on the streets for democratic reforms in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, they met in the North Point office of Cheng Tat-hung, 31, who was elected to a council seat for the Civic Party, to discuss their extraordinary win. Cheng's cat, "Churchill", was curled up on a couch, surrounded by shelves crammed with books and papers.

Until now, pro-democracy candidates had never held more than a toehold in the district, but the protest movement has made "many people in North Point awake", said Cheng, who is studying to become a barrister.

Largely strangers months ago, the new councillors now meet regularly to discuss how they are going to shake up Hong Kong politics.

Once officially installed on Jan. 1, they plan to hold community "democracy forums", lobby for rent ceilings in government apartments, and question police about alleged brutality in dealing with protesters and their response to dealing with the attacks by pro-Beijing supporters.

"We had a landslide win for pro-democracy candidates," said James Pui, a psychology graduate who was elected as an independent candidate. "Now we can coordinate to make changes for the whole of Hong Kong."

The police have defended their actions as being necessary to break up protests that have often become violent.

The significant political shift has also raised questions about whether the democratic gains will be replicated in legislative elections next year. While the District Council seats are all directly elected, roughly half of all Legislative Council members are indirectly elected through largely pro-China industry and professional groups.