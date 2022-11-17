Young Dolph: Everything we know about the case a year after Memphis rapper's death

A year after Memphis rapper Young Dolph died, the city still mourns him.

Tributes and reminders of him are scattered across the city he loved, as his fans still want to know why this happened.

Here's what we know so far about Young Dolph's killing.

How did Young Dolph die?

On Nov. 17, 2021, around noon, gunmen charged Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard and shot and killed Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., inside the shop.

In photos circulated by the Memphis Police Department, two suspects in the shooting are seen holding guns. Authorities said the suspects pulled up to the cookie store, jumped out of a car and fired into the store — ultimately striking and killing Dolph.

Dolph, 36, had about 22 gunshot wounds to his head, back, chin, neck and both arms, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Commercial Appeal through a public records request in March.

Who are the suspects in Young Dolph's shooting?

A year after Dolph's shooting, three men have been charged in his death, including one who was arrested earlier this month.

Hernandez Govan was arrested Nov. 10 as a suspect in Dolph's death, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. Mulroy, in a newsletter sent out Wednesday, said: "We allege that this individual solicited the murder and put it in motion. We will continue to seek justice in this killing.”

Justin Johnson was arrested Jan. 11 in Indiana by the U.S. Marshals Service as a suspect in Dolph's shooting death.

Cornelius Smith was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant stemming from the white Mercedes seen in surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

Where do the suspects' cases stand?

Govan's next court appearance is Thursday, while Johnson's and Smith's next court appearance is Jan. 20.

Govan is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to court records. Details of the conspiracy charge were not provided.

Both Johnson and Smith are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, using a firearm while committing a felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

All three suspects are currently being held without bond at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex (201 Poplar).

Are police still investigating Young Dolph's death?

Memphis Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

What happened to Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard?

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies' flagship store at 2370 Airways Blvd. was the scene of Dolph's death.

The business closed immediately after the shooting, leaving Memphis with only one Makeda's at 301 Jefferson Ave. in Downtown Memphis — until recently.

The flagship store remained closed for months and co-owners Maurice and Pamela Hill were planning to keep it shut after receiving threats following the rapper’s death.

But, after 10 months, the couple decided it was time to grace South Memphis with Makeda's cookies again and reopened the store on Sept. 17.

Are there any Young Dolph memorials in Memphis?

For months, Makeda's cookie store on Airways Boulevard had a memorial at the storefront as the windows and doors were boarded up. Eventually, the memorial came down but others began to pop up around Memphis.

Artist Cameron Hill painted a Dolph mural in South Memphis at a shopping center near the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road. The mural showed Dolph with dolphins behind him, but just as the piece went up, it came down.

Hill said he was commissioned by the IdaMae Family Foundation, founded by Dolph's family, to create the artwork.

The mural by Hill was defaced with white paint before its completion and ultimately Dolph's family canceled the mural.

Currently, Castalia Heights has a Dolph mural at the corner of Castalia Street and Boyle Avenue.

The Memphis City Council also approved a street renaming in honor of Dolph. What once was Dunn Avenue, between Airways Boulevard and Hays Road, is now Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton, Jr. Avenue.

What happened to Young Dolph's label, Paper Route Empire?

Paper Route Empire released “Long Live Dolph" in late January which featured an eight-track tribute with songs from Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo and Chitana.

The label's CEO Daddyo pledged the label would continue on to fulfill Dolph’s vision.

On Nov. 25, as part of Record Store Day’s annual Black Friday event, Paper Route Empire will release a deluxe colored vinyl version of Dolph's "Rich Slave," which features guest appearances by Key Glock, G Herbo and Megan Thee Stallion.

Does Young Dolph have any posthumous releases?

In July, Paper Route Empire released Dolph's first posthumous release of "Hall of Fame," in honor of his 37 birthday.

The song's release after his death also came with a music visualizer of a car with a dolphin symbol speeding through what seems to be the streets of Memphis.

The visualizer shows the street named after Dolph as well as a bust of his head in front of a wall of the albums he's made.

The opening of the video reads, "Young Dolph is immortalized in the Hall of Fame."

