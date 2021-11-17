Young Dolph - latest: Tributes pour in for rapper reportedly shot and killed in Memphis

Young Dolph (Getty)

Rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis, according to the police.

An eyewitness states that the musician, who released his debut album, King of Memphis in 2016, was shot as he walked into a cookie shop.

Police say the shooting took place at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies and according to TMZ, a shot was fired through the window.

The rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, is survived by two children.

What we know so far

20:11 , Elizabeth Aubrey

Rapper Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., has reportedly been shot and killed during an incident in Memphis.

Details about what happened are still emerging but you can read a round up of all the latest developments from my colleague Sam Moore here.

Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed, reports say

20:12 , Elizabeth Aubrey

Death confirmed by law enforcement officials

20:19 , Elizabeth Aubrey

The death of Young Dolph was reportedly confirmed by “three independent law enforcement sources” to US news outlet Fox13.

An eyewitness at the scene, Maurice Hill – the owner of the shop where the shooting happened – also spoke to Fox13 about the incident.

He told the news outlet his employees at Makeda’s Butter Cookies had told him that the young rapper walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then allegedly drove up and shot and killed him around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery, which is located in South Memphis.

The rapper’s Lamborghini could be sat in the parking lot of the bakery when news crews arrived.

You can see some images from the scene here:

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

20:21 , Elizabeth Aubrey