Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on year after rapper’s death, looks to legacy of giving back

Today marks one year since the shooting death of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

He was shot and killed inside Makeda’s on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021.

Throughout the last year, his family has continued the generous work of giving back to underserved communities in his honor.

His life partner, Mia Jardene, wants to help eliminate senseless violence through her Black Men Deserve to Grow Old initiative.

The organization is working to raise awareness about violence in the black community, Jardene said.

“We want this to be something that we all lend our voices to,” she said. “We really want to align with grassroots organizations and different people who are like, look we’re going to try to fix this issue, we’re going to try to combat it within our community.

Proceeds from sales help support families who have been impacted by violence.

Memphis police released these images of the people they said shot and killed Young Dolph.

Jardene, the mother of Young Dolph’s son and daughter, said saving as many families as possible from the hurt of losing a loved one has been her passion for the last year.

Nov. 17 is now a reminder to her of the harsh reality she and her family face.

On Thursday, the organizations Young Dolph founded are honoring his memory with a Day of Service for the community.

The Ida Mae Foundation was founded by the late rapper in honor of his grandmother to continue a legacy of philanthropy and volunteering.

As part of the inaugural day of service, free haircuts, lunch and free winter kits consisting of coats, blankets, socks and gloves will be available at the Hospitality Hub in Memphis from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“They’re continuing the spirit of Dolph,” Jardene said.

Jardene said her heart is heavy but she’s pushing through it to show up for everyone else.

“I tell people that’s been my saving grace, it’s giving my mind an occupation,” she said. “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. If I have an idle mind I just don’t know what that would do to me.”

The man accused of planning Young Dolph’s murder is set to make his first court appearance today on the anniversary of the killing.

Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Two other suspects, Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson, have also been charged in the killing.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, has been charged with accessory after the fact, accused of helping Johnson after the deadly shooting.

Jardene said she believes justice will be served in the case.

“I am just waiting for all of the facts to come out,” Jardene said. “I believe and I know. I have faith that his justice will be served. I know that without a shadow of a doubt justice will be served.”

