Young Dolph: Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper lead tributes to ‘legendary’ rapper

Fans and fellow artists are paying tribute to rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis yesterday (18 November).

The 36-year-old was well-regarded as a fiercely independent artist who regularly gave back to his local community. Shortly before the shooting, he had reportedly been handing out Thanksgiving turkeys.

The artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was reportedly inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when someone drove up and opened fire, police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN.

Tributes have flooded in for Dolph following the news of his death.

“LONG LIVE DOLPH,” producer and songwriter Kenny Beats tweeted. “Only person to ever pull up to the cave with a fleet of cars and made sure to shake every single persons hand he met. Legendary artist and person.”

“Damn RIP, DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH,” rapper Offset wrote, while his cousin and fellow Migos member Quavo posted: “Damn! This one hurt. Rip Dolph.”

Chicago artist Chance the Rapper noted how Dolph had also been born in Chicago before being raised in Memphis by his grandmother.

“God bless Dolph Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago,” he tweeted. “Loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic... God bless his family man.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Dolph on his single “RNB”, wrote on Instagram: “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY!

“He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest In Peace to a real legend.”

Police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN: “This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said: “The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it.”

Story continues

No information had been made available about the suspect at the time of writing.

Read More

Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce split

Adele debuts new track ‘To Be Loved’ one day before album release

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce split

Adele debuts new track ‘To Be Loved’ one day before album release

Here’s all the nominations for the American Music Awards