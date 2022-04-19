Young Dolph mural completed in Castalia

Young Dolph will forever look out over the neighborhood he loved in the city that he called home.

A mural to the Memphis rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., has been completed at the Community Grocery Store at Castalia and Boyle.

Local activist Frank Gotti told FOX13 that he began getting a group of local artists together to create the tribute after the makeshift memorial to Dolph was removed from Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, the site where the artist and philanthropist was gunned down in broad daylight.

“This his hood, his community. So, it will only be right to put the memorial right here in Castalia,” Gotti told FOX13 when the mural was being created.

Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds when he was attacked at the store on Nov. 17, 2021, according to his autopsy report.

Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies has since shut down its store at that location.

Justin Johnson, 23, and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith have both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Dolph’s death.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, was with Johnson when he was arrested in Indiana. Barnett was taken into custody in Indiana as well but later released.

After his release, an arrest warrant was filed for Barnett on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Barnett remains at large on those charges.

