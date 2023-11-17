Young Dolph shooting: Where suspects' case stands and what to know two years after rapper's death

Two years after Young Dolph's death, the city still feels the loss of the rapper.

An official trial date has been set for the men accused of killing Young Dolph amid controversy in the courtroom.

Judge Lee V. Coffee, the original judge for the case, recused himself after the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals ruled that Coffee could be seen as biased against one of the defendants. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell is set to take over the case. The trial is set to begin in March 2024, and an earlier date for plea deals is set for early December 2023.

Here is what we know about Young Dolph's killing.

How did Young Dolph Die?

Adolph Thornton Jr., known as Young Dolph, was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Memphis Police Department released photos of two suspects at the scene holding guns. Authorities said the suspects pulled up, jumped out and fired into the store killing Dolph.

Dolph, 36, had about 22 gunshot wounds scattered around his head, back, chin, neck and arms, according to an autopsy report.

When was Young Dolph's funeral?

Young Dolph's funeral was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. It was a private funeral service held at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed.

Who are the suspects in Young Dolph's shooting?

There are four suspects charged in connection to Young Dolph's death.

Hernandez Govan was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, and is accused of masterminding the conspiracy to kill Young Dolph, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. Govan has since pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy in the case. In May, Govan was released on bond because of declining health and is being held under supervision.

Cornelius Smith was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant for the stolen Mercedes seen in the video footage from the shooting.

Justin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, in Indiana by the U.S. Marshals Service as a suspect in Dolph's shooting.

Jemarcus Johnson, brother to Justin Johnson, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. On June, 9, Jemarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact.

Where do the suspects' cases stand?

Both Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson are set to stand trial on March 11, 2024. They have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.

There is a date for Dec. 1, 2023, for attorneys to argue any additional motions and any plea deals to be entered prior to trial.

What happened to Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard?

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies closed its location on Airways Boulevard following the shooting. The store reopened on Sept. 17, 2022, and has been fully operational since. The store is located at 2370 Airways Blvd.

The business currently has two locations: the Airways Blvd. location and a location Downtown at 301 Jefferson Ave.

What Young Dolph memorials are in Memphis?

There is a Young Dolph memorial at the corner of Castalia Street and Boyle Avenue on the Castalia Supermarket.

The Memphis City Council renamed a street in honor of the rapper. Dunn Avenue, between Airways Boulevard and Hays Road, is now Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton, Jr. Avenue.

Does Young Dolph have any posthumous releases?

There were two posthumous releases by Young Dolph in 2022.

One release was done by Dolph's label, Paper Route Empire, which continues to operate under CEO DaddyO in Dolph's vision. The label released Dolph's song "Hall of Fame" in honor of his 37th birthday in July 2022.

On Dec. 16, 2022, there was also a posthumous album released titled "Paper Route Frank." The album peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200.

Do they still hand out Thanksgiving dinner for Young Dolph?

In 2018, Young Dolph started a tradition of donating Thanksgiving turkeys to the Memphis community. In 2019 he continued the donation drive, and in his honor, his family continued the custom.

Young Dolph's IdaMae Family Foundation continues to have its Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. Details for the 2023 turkey drive have not yet been announced.

Commercial Appeal reporters Dima Amro, Lucas Finton, Laura Testino, Michaela Watts and Omer Yusuf contributed to this report.

Jordan Green covers trending news for The USA Today Network. She can be reached via email at Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter/X @_green_jordan_

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Young Dolph shooting in Memphis: Where case stands after two years