Young Dolph was shot multiple times in head, neck, torso in homicide, per autopsy

MEMPHIS — Adolph Thornton Jr., known as rapper Young Dolph, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso, per an autopsy report.

Investigation and autopsy findings support the cause of death as a homicide, according to the report, completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center and the medical examiner's office. The Commercial Appeal obtained the report Tuesday through a public records request.

"...With consideration of the investigation and the autopsy findings, the cause of death is Gunshot Wounds of the Head, Neck, and Torso and the manner of death is homicide," the report concluded.

Young Dolph, 36, was fatally shot while inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard around noon on Nov. 17.

The memorial for rapper Young Dolph continues to grow at the site where he was murdered, more than a month after his death, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

The autopsy reported more than a dozen gunshot wounds to the rapper's back, chin, neck and both arms.

Authorities have charged two men with first-degree murder in the death of the rapper and publicly named three other persons of interest in the case.

Young Dolph's long time partner Mia Jaye and their children Tre Tre and Ari speak to the crowd gathered during a celebration of life tribute for late rapper at FedExForum on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Dolph is survived by life partner Mia Jerdine and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III, known as Tre.

At a public celebration of the rapper's life in December, Tre told a crowd at FedEx Forum: “My dad was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up. First when I was younger I used to love playing … But now that he is dead I’m going to make it up to the whole world and be the greatest person you will ever know.”

