Young Dolph's killing: What we know about the shooting, suspects, indictments

Nearly two months later, both suspects in the shooting death of Adolf Thornton Jr., also known as Young Dolph, are in custody and charged with a list of felonies.

Here's what we know so far about the killing.

What happened?

While visiting home, the high-profile rapper was killed by two gunmen Nov. 17 at his favorite local cookie store — Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis.

Thornton was 36.

Surveillance footage showed two men fled the shooting scene in a white Mercedes with tinted windows. Each suspect is holding a weapon in the photos. They both wore dark-colored hoodies and light-colored pants.

Witnesses who documented the aftermath of the shooting on social media identified Young Dolph's car, a vehicle with a unique and distinguishable camouflaged paint job. Scores of fans arrived at the scene after the shooting to express grief and support.

US Marshals: Suspected shooter in Young Dolph killing in custody

Suspect: Second suspect in Young Dolph shooting indicted on first-degree murder charges

The week Young Dolph was killed, he was scheduled to make charity stops throughout the city with various artists on his label Paper Route Empire.

Thornton's label and the IdaMae Family Foundation also launched a holiday campaign the same week to give away food and clothes to needy families in the Memphis area.

The memorial for rapper Young Dolph continues to grow at the site where he was murdered, more than a month after his death, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Who are the suspects?

U.S Marshals announced Tuesday the arrest of Justin Johnson, 23, in Indiana for his suspected role in the killing of Young Dolph.

U.S. Marshals Service, in conjunction with Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, announced Johnson as a person of interest on Jan. 5 and offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Moments after Johnson's arrest was publicized, District Attorney General Amy Weirich's office announced the indictment of the second suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith.

Law enforcement arrested Smith on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi, on an auto-theft warrant, which stemmed from surveillance footage of the white Mercedes seen on the day of the shooting.

An anonymous tipster spotted the car in the Orange Mound area and authorities recovered the car Nov. 20. Weirich's office said the automobile was stolen Nov. 10 in a carjacking at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road.

U.S. Marshals also announced Wednesday the arrest of Memphis-native Shondale Barnett, 27, in Indiana charged with helping Johnson evade law enforcement.

Where are the suspects?

Authorities extradited Smith Tuesday to Shelby County from a DeSoto County correctional facility. He is held without bond at Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex, 201 Poplar Ave.

U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday Johnson is being held at Knox County Jail in Indiana. He will be extradited to Shelby County at a later date.

Barnett is being held in Clay County Jail in Indiana and will be extradited to Shelby County at a later date.

What are the suspects' charges?

Johnson and Smith were indicted on first degree murder and counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property over $10,000, Weirich's office said.

The attempted first-degree murder charge stems from Thornton's brother Marcus Thornton being present, Weirich's office said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

Barnett is charged with accessory to first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.

Commercial Appeal reporter Micaela Watts contributed to this report.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Who are the suspects in Young Dolph case who were caught, arrested?