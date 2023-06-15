Young driver detained after road rage incident in Jackson

Jun. 14—Authorities are investigating a road rage incident in which a young driver allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

Reports came in to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department dispatch center at 6:44 a.m. that a male driver of a gray Volkswagen sedan had brandished a gun and then fired it at another vehicle on Route 16 near Dana Place, according to a news release from New Hampshire State Police.

A state trooper found the unoccupied Volkswagen a short time later in the parking lot of a business in Glen, officials said. The juvenile driver was located and detained, as was a male passenger in his vehicle, identified by police as Craig Corsi of Berlin.

The two were later released, and state police continue to investigate the incident.

State police say there is no known threat to the public.

They are asking any witnesses or drivers with dash cameras to contact Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally by calling 603-323-3333, or by email: Kempes.R.Corbally@dos.nh.gov.