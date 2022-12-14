Young elk stuck in mud couldn’t be pulled out by the antlers. Then came the four-wheeler

A young bull elk got stuck in mud up to its neck in Colorado, and the photos of the rescue are harrowing.

They show the buck, covered antlers to hooves in a thick layer of dark mud, as he wades in the pool of mud near La Garita on Dec. 5. La Garita is near a volcanic field in the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado.

Despite his small size, the young buck was too heavy for wildlife officers to pull out by hand, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

Miedema and Cerny attempted to pull the elk out by hand grasping onto its antlers, but the weight of the animal was too much. After a few failed attempts, it was decided to use a four-wheeler and two ratchet straps to assist in the effort. pic.twitter.com/9MTQR3tKl1 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) December 14, 2022

When they’re fully grown, bull elks weigh around 700 pounds, according to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. They grow to be 8 feet long from nose to tail, the foundation says.

After failing to pull him out by the antlers, officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s southwest region opted to pull him out with a four-wheeler.

They secured ratchet straps to the base of his antlers and hooked them onto the back of the ATV.

Wildlife officials attached straps to the elk’s antlers in order to drag him out with an ATV

“After a few attempts and readjusting, they were able to successfully rescue the elk!” officials wrote on Twitter. “Good luck out there, young bull!”

Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row

Buck gets tangled in holiday lights — and picks fight with another buck, CO video shows

‘Poor’ buck with swing stuck in antlers worries CO onlookers. He’s fine, experts say