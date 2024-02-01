Who was the 'young engineer' who discovered Washington Bridge failure? What we know.

The "young engineer" who spotted critical issues with the Washington Bridge stands to become a local hero – except that we still don't know who he is.

Thanks to newly released records, however, we know that it was Andrew Prezioso, a structural engineer working for bridge-design contractor VHB, who presented the alarming findings to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation on Friday, Dec. 8.

"Washington Bridge 700 Inspection – Critical Finding," read the subject line on an email that Prezioso sent at 1:40 p.m. that afternoon.

"Please see the link below to photos, inspection notes and a video of what was observed at Washington Bridge today," Prezioso wrote to RIDOT Project Manager Anthony Pompei, other RIDOT employees and a half-dozen other engineers.

Anchor rods holding down parts of the bridge had "failed" in two exposed locations, Prezioso explained, and video showed the cantilever span "bouncing at the bearing."

"Should we be processing this find through the formal critical finding process with RIDOT inspection?" he asked. "Please advise."

Prezioso did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. It's unclear if he was the one who first spotted the issue, or if the problem was discovered by another engineer he supervises.

"We don’t yet know if Prezioso was the original engineer who saw it – his title is structures team leader – but we do know he’s the one who put his name on the line to deliver the bad news," state Sen. Samuel Bell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening. "It’s never easy to do. We know he deserves praise for taking that difficult step."

What has RIDOT said?

At a news conference after the emergency closing of the bridge, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. credited a "young engineer" who was working on the reconstruction of the Washington Bridge for noticing that one of the pins had failed.

The engineer informed his supervisor, who "looked at it and saw a concerning issue," Alviti said. "He knew enough then to bring in the team of experts that we have at DOT, and some outside consultants, to seriously look at not just that issue, but the rest of the structure."

At the time, Alviti said that he had met the young engineer, who he said "is to be commended" but could not remember his name. RIDOT has subsequently declined to identify the engineer, saying that he is part of the design-build team working on the bridge but wants to remain anonymous.

An email released by RIDOT in response to an Access to Public Records Request by The Journal also mentions keeping the identity of the engineer under wraps.

"And for the 'young engineer,' he is not a RIDOT employee, he is employed by the design-build team working on the bridge and we are not releasing his name," RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin wrote on Dec. 12.

Prezioso has been working for VHB for 16 years, according to his LinkedIn page, which would arguably make him an experienced engineer.

Why was VHB working on the bridge?

VHB, a major engineering firm that has offices throughout the East Coast, is the lead designer in the $78-million reconstruction of the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge. Construction work is being carried out by a joint venture of Barletta and Aetna Bridge Company.

The project originally involved adding a new off-ramp in East Providence and widening the bridge to add another lane of traffic. But officials now say they can't rule out the possibility that the bridge will need to be completely rebuilt.

VHB also designed the new Henderson Bridge, which opened just weeks before the westbound section of the Washington Bridge closed, and is designing the new East Bay Bike Path bridges.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'Young engineer' who saw Washington Bridge dangers remains a mystery