Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says

Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot.

Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.

While there, officers found that another victim left before they came and was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Family says 24-year-old Quintavious Jones was shot during a house party.

They also say a woman was shot in the chest at the party.

The suspect is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

It was not clear if the victims knew the suspect who shot them.

Family says Jones has a 3-year-old son.

If anyone has information, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

