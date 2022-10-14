Young father shot to death in City of South Fulton moments after getting home from work, police say

Family members say a young father was shot and killed as he stepped outside of his home to make a quick run to his car after work.

Yvoris Snelling Jr., 30, was shot and killed outside of his home in the City of South Fulton on Oct. 12. moments after he finished his overnight shift.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to his mother, Nikki Breland, who said her son was a great dad and that all he did was work, go to school and take care of his 6-year-old daughter. Breland said Snelling had no enemies and she doesn’t know who would hurt him.

“It hurts because because I don’t know why,” Breland said. “I’m a little angry and mostly sad. 30 years was too short.”

Breland said it was around 4:30 a.m. on October 7 when she heard her son come home to the family’s house on Shenfield Drive. He came inside, then went back out to his car.

“I hear four gunshots,” Breland said.

She looked outside and saw that her son’s car was parked in the street with the door open. She and her two sons ran to the car and tried to help Snelling.

“They was trying to render aid... but he just didn’t make it,” Breland said.

The gunman got away. Police said they are still trying to identify the shooter.

Breland said Snelling was the father of a 6-year-old girl he doted on and that he dreamed of being a graphic designer. She said he was not someone looking to get into trouble.

“He was a very peaceful person. Just a positive person,” Breland said. “It’s a lot that you have taken. You have taken someone’s future away from them.







