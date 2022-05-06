Tampa police hope tattoo can help identify ‘young female’ found dead

TAMPA — A “young female” was found dead on the road early Friday morning after a shooting broke out on the 100 block of W Floribraska Avenue, Tampa police said in a news release.

The body was found after “several shots” were fired, police said, and the female appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said they received a call about the shooting just before 4 a.m.

They had not been able to identify the female by Friday afternoon.

In the news release, police described her as a “young light-skinned African American or Hispanic female” who is about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with black or dark brown hair. She has a faded black tattoo on her inner forearm that reads “Arthur” with a small heart above it, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

No other details were released.