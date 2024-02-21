Young girl dies, brother is injured after sand hole collapses at Florida beach

A young girl died after she became trapped in a hole in the sand that collapsed at a Florida beach on Tuesday, officials said, in an incident that also left her brother hospitalized.

The two children, both under the age of 8, were digging a hole in the sand in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, about 35 miles north of Miami, when the sand collapsed around them, according to witnesses and officials.

Bystanders jumped into the collapsed hole, which was about 5 to 6 feet deep, and cell phone video showed over a dozen people digging through the sand to locate the children.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to NBC affiliate WTVJ of Miami authorities responded to the scene immediately and located the two children.

The boy was rescued chest deep in the sand, but the girl was not breathing when paramedics reached her, according to Pompano Fire Rescue.

Both children were taken to an area hospital, where the girl later died, according to police.

Sand hole collapses are often fatal emergencies because in the time it takes to dig victims out, heavy sand can compress a person's chest and obstruct their airways, experts said.

The American Lifeguard Association said in a statement it would be "intensifying its efforts to promote beach safety and prevent such accidents" after the incident in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida.

“The recent incident in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a heart-wrenching reminder of why we must work together to keep our beaches safe,” Bernard J. Fisher II, the ALA's director of health and safety, said in a statement.

“By implementing these measures and fostering a community of safety and awareness, we can prevent future tragedies and ensure that our beaches remain places of joy and recreation for everyone.”

