Young girl’s dream of a family camping trip inches a step closer thanks to new camper

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A wish was granted to one family here in the Circle City on Saturday morning.

Lizzie, who suffers from epilepsy, had her Make-A-Wish granted surrounded by friends and family at Bama RV in Dothan.

Her wish was for a camper so that the family could go on a camping trip and explore the country and beyond.

To help in this upcoming adventure the family was given supplies and linens from Bama RV for their new camper and Lizzie even got to open an extra gift that was filled with chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

The perfect ingredients for a good s’more and a sweet way to put a bow on her wish.

“Each wish is very unique and special to the wish kid,” South Alabama Regional Manager of Make-A-Wish Alabama, Abby Scioneaux said. “We have granted a couple of camper wishes and each one is incredibly unique and geared toward what that wish kid wants to do with their camper. I know they are super excited to hit the road and be able to go on a vacation as a family in comfort.”

This was the third or fourth camper giveaway by Bama RV and they expect to do more in the future to allow families to spend a little time on the road together.

