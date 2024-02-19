Young girl grazed by bullet in Mobile; witnesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile Police responded to a shooting near Jones Ave. and Saint Stephens Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses tell News 5 that someone in a car began to shoot at another car, which had a little girl in it. The girl was grazed by a bullet.

According to the witness, no one was seriously injured.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Mobile Police Department multiple times to confirm information, but they have refused our requests.

In the State of Alabama, shooting into an occupied dwelling including a car or a building is a Class B felony. Shooting into an unoccupied dwelling is a Class C felony.

Lawmakers are working to harshen those punishments by upgrading both to a Class A felony. This would take effect under HB174, introduced during the legislative session by democratic State Representative Barbara Drummond.

The introduced bill got getting positive reactions from local authorities, including Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

“When you fire a deadly weapon into a house or car, whether it is occupied or unoccupied you are intending to harm someone. The consequences of these actions should be the same,” Burch said in a statement.

Sheriff Burch and Representative Drummond will be discussing the bill in more detail on Monday morning during a press conference.

