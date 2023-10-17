Young girl reveals years of sex abuse to someone at school, Georgia cops say. Arrest made

A young girl revealed ongoing sexual abuse to someone at school, leading to a man’s arrest, deputies in Georgia say.

Thanh Dat Nguyen, 25, of Flowery Branch, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 12, and charged with child molestation, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s also charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Authorities said they launched an investigation this year after the child, who’s younger than 10, disclosed the abuse. The alleged assaults happened on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021, deputies said.

Deputies said Nguyen and the girl knew each other but didn’t elaborate.

Additional information wasn’t released.

Nguyen remained in custody at the Hall County Jail without bond as of Oct. 17, online records show.

Flowery Branch is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

