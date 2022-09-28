Young girl tired of ‘being picked on’ takes loaded gun on school bus, Ohio cops say

A young girl was found carrying a loaded gun on a school bus, Ohio police told local media.

A bus driver in Youngstown was taking students home from St. Joseph the Provider School on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 26, when the shocking discovery was made, WKBN reported, citing the Youngstown Police Department.

A student told the driver that the girl had a gun in her bag, The Vindicator reported.

The bus driver approached the girl – who admitted to carrying a gun – and took the weapon, The Vindicator reported, citing authorities. The driver called the police.

The 11-year-old girl told police she had the gun because she was tired of “being picked on all the time,” WKBN reported.

The handgun was a 9mm semiautomatic with four bullets, none in the chamber, that police suspect belonged to the girl’s mother, WKBN reported.

The girl was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegally carrying a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, WFMJ reported. She was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 27, and reportedly denied the charges.

She will remain in custody until her next hearing and undergo a mental health examination, WFMJ reported. An investigation is ongoing.

St. Joseph the Provider School, which teaches kindergarten to 8th grade, did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Youngstown is located about 70 miles southeast of Cleveland.

