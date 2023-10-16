Young girls in ‘extreme danger’ after they’re kidnapped at Burger King, Georgia cops say

Two young girls are “in extreme danger” after investigators say they were kidnapped from a Georgia Burger King.

On Oct. 15, authorities issued a Levi’s Call for Kylie Horne, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4, after the pair was last seen at the fast-food restaurant on Veterans Parkway in Columbus just before noon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They’re believed to be traveling with Mikaela Harrell in a 2011 blue/gray-colored Honda CRV with Georgia tag #TGS7835, police said.

The girls may have been relocated to a 2004 Gold Lexus with Georgia tag #SBZ8631, though the Honda is still being sought in their disappearance, according to investigators.

Kylie was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and white Crocs, police said. Kylann was wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Authorities did not say if Harrell and the girls are related, and it’s not clear where they might be headed.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

Columbus is about 100 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

