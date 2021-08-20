Young Glastonbury girl had pot in lunchbox: police

Aug. 20—GLASTONBURY — Police charged a local man Wednesday with risk of injury to a child after staff at her day care found marijuana in her lunchbox.

Andre Christopher Lefrancois, 30, of 214 Shoddy Mill Road, was arrested on a warrant for an incident that occurred June 10 at Our Children's Place, 30 Quarry Road, when staff reported that his 3-year-old daughter was sent to school with marijuana in her lunchbox.

Lt. Corey Davis said the marijuana was in the form of a green leafy substance in a plastic lock bag weighing approximately 0.115 ounces.

Lefrancois posted $5,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 15.

