Young government official from Moscow sent to fight in Ukraine without training and killed

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 23:07

The head of a department at the office of the Mayor of Moscow was sent to fight in Ukraine without any combat experience. Russian media report that the official has been killed in hostilities in Ukraine.

Source: Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet, citing Natalya Loseva, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of RT, a Russian propaganda TV channel

Details: Loseva said that Aleksey Martynov, 28, was killed in Ukraine on 10 October. He headed a department in the Moscow Mayor’s office.

Quote: "He was conscripted on 23 September. When he was younger, he served in the Semyonovsky Regiment [...]. He had zero combat experience. He was deployed to the front several days [after being conscripted]."

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the Russian command is deploying newly conscripted soldiers to the front without proper training in order to replenish units that have suffered losses.

On 6 October, a spokeswoman for the Operational Command Pivden (South) said that the Russians who were mobilised after 21 September, when the so-called partial mobilisation was announced in Russia, were becoming cannon fodder in the south of Ukraine.

The BBC News Russia has reported that Russia has acknowledged the deaths of several of its conscripts in Ukraine, and that these soldiers have been sent to the front without training.

