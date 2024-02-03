Young Gridley women dead after car hits tree in Sutter County

Feb. 2—Two Gridley women, one 19 and the other 20 years old, were killed Friday morning after the car they were in went down an embankment and crashed into a tree in Sutter County, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old Gridley woman, identified by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office as Karina Figueroa, was driving a 2014 Honda Accord northbound on State Route 99, south of Live Oak Boulevard — an area between Yuba City and the city of Live Oak. An accident report stated that while in a "sweeping left curve in the roadway, at an unknown high rate of speed," the Honda Accord "traveled off the roadway to the right onto the east, slight descending, dirt embankment before impacting a tree east of the roadway" with the front of the vehicle.

That impact, the CHP report said, caused fatal injuries to both Figueroa and her passenger, 19-year-old Hailey Bartell, also of Gridley. Officials said alcohol "may have been a factor" in the collision, but that has yet to be confirmed.