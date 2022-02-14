Young hockey player thinks outside of the ice rink to help him get a little boost
A creative eight-year-old boy from Utah glides across the ice with his powerful leaf blower.
Michigan hockey and Michigan State combined for seven goals in the second period at Little Caesars Arena, including four one on MSU power play.
Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots, and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women's hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games on Monday to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The cross-border rivals will play on Thursday after Canada erupted for five first-period goals over an Olympic record span of 3:24 in a 10-3 win over Switzerland earlier in the day. The two world powers have played for the championship in every Olympic tournament but the 2006 Turin Games, when Canada defeated Sweden after the Swedes eliminated the Americans in the semifinals.
The United States is hoping to get back into the gold medal game in the womens hockey tournament in Beijing, and standing in their way is a Finland team that they have already faced in this years Olympics.
Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for interference against the Boston Bruins.
The New York Rangers are making prospect Vitali Kravtsov available ahead of NHL trade deadline.
Tomas Hertl is still undecided on whether he will stay with the Sharks.
Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Detroit Red Wings an early lead and Thomas Greiss protected it against a furious Philadelphia Flyers flurry.
The Florida Panthers’ practice had been going on for maybe 10 minutes on Sunday when interim coach Andrew Brunette huddled his players together.
After falling behind by three, Andrei Svechnikov led a late Canes rally that fell short against the Wild, marking Carolina’s third loss in four road games since the All-Star break.
Anna Dua provides her great, good and bad options in net heading into the week of February 14-20. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
(Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save from Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/12/2022
There might be no NHL stars at the Winter Olympics but Slovakia has one in the making in 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky, who has surprised even himself in topping the scoring charts in Beijing.
Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night. Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts, with a total of five goals allowed.
The squad's first outing against the U.S. wasn’t shown on the country’s main sports TV channel, and a Chinese Olympic delegation left the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing before the 8-0 blowout ended. “Is this a Chinese team?” asked one user on Weibo, referencing the roster drawn heavily from North America. Then the team was shut out 5-0 by Canada, which it faces again in the knockout round Tuesday.
Kendall Coyne Schofield hasn’t entirely quit her day job while captaining the United States women’s hockey team at the Beijing Olympics. In her second year as a Chicago Blackhawks player development coach, Coyne Schofield is pulling double duty at the Games by checking in on Chicago goalie prospect Drew Commesso, who happens to be playing for the U.S. men’s team. “My focus, obviously, is first and foremost with this team,” Coyne Schofield said, referring to the defending women’s Olympic champions, who play Finland in the semifinals on Monday.
Erin Jackson won the women's 500m speed skating event to earn the 6th gold medal of the games for Team USA, the men's hockey team took down Germany 3-2 to win their preliminary round group and earn the top seed in the knockout rounds, and monobob athletes Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor posted two of the top times in the first two heats of the event.
The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in the 2022 Beijing Olympics semifinals and will face rival Canada in the gold-medal game Thursday.
The Capitals lost to the Senators on Super Bowl Sunday and fell to 6-9-2 in 2022.
Hockey players can come from anywhere. Here are some from places you wouldn't expect.