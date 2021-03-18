Young investors are putting stimulus checks into stocks and bitcoin

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read
FUYANG, CHINA - MARCH 13, 2021 - A view of bitcoin, Fuyang City, Anhui Province, March 13, 2021.PHOTOGRAPH BY Costfoto / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
(Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The everything rally of the last several months may be getting a lift from an unexpected source: federal stimulus money.

A new Yahoo Finance–Harris poll finds that 9% of people expecting to get a $1,400 stimulus check plan to invest some of the money in traditional assets such as stocks, while 7% plan to use the money to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Young investors are even more willing to gamble. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 19% plan to put stimulus money into traditional investments, and 10% plan to buy cryptocurrencies with the cash. The numbers are higher still for millennials aged 25 to 40: 20% are putting stimulus money into traditional investments and 15% are buying crypto. Above the age of 40, the portion planning to use the money for each type of investment drops to single digits. The numbers come from a survey of 1,052 U.S. adults conducted March 12–15.

Many Americans still need stimulus money to pay for basics such as food and rent. Overall, 41% of respondents in the survey say they plan to use their stimulus checks to cover every-day necessities. Another 40% plan to save the money, with 36% planning to pay down debt and 16% spending the money on non-essential things such as entertainment or gadgets. The survey allowed multiple responses, and some people no doubt will split what they do with the money.

But the portion going toward investments could be substantial. The latest relief plan will pump about $1.9 trillion into the U.S. economy, the biggest of three large stimulus bills so far. Stimulus checks alone will account for about $400 billion of that. If 10% of that money made it into markets, that would be $40 billion in additional demand for financial assets. That’s probably not enough to move the overall market, but it could affect the action in lightly capitalized assets.

Some traders on social-media sites such as Reddit say they’ve used “stimmy” money to buy trendy “meme stocks” such as Gamestop. Other surveys, by Mizuho Securities and Deutsche Bank, also found that some stimulus recipients are putting the money into speculative investments.

Stimulus money has apparently been sloshing into financial markets since the first checks went out last March. In the Yahoo Finance–Harris survey, a similar portion of respondents said they spent the $1,200 checks from last spring and the $600 checks from January on stocks, crypto and other investments. Similar portions also said they needed the money for necessities.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed in front of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange website on February 26, 2021 in Paris, France. Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase has filed for registration with the SEC on Thursday for an IPO via direct listing on the Nasdaq and will likely be the largest IPO of the year. Coinbase reported $ 1.28 billion in revenue in 2020 (+ 140% year on year), for net profit of $ 320 million. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed in front of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange website on February 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Millennials and Gen Zers aren’t gambling with stimulus money because they feel they can afford to lose it. If anything, they’re feeling more pinched than older Americans. Overall, 29% of respondents say they’re financially worse off than before the pandemic crisis hit last year. But 40% of 18- to 24-year-olds say they’re worse off, and 32% of 24- to 40-year-olds feel that way. It makes sense that business shutdowns and job losses would hit younger workers harder, since they’re less likely to have assets such as a house or savings to fall back on.

Some critics feel the latest stimulus plan, which Democrats passed without any Republican support, is too costly and spends too much money on non-emergency measures. The Yahoo Finance–Harris poll supports that, to some extent. Sixty-two percent of those expecting a fresh stimulus payment say they need it to pay for basic necessities, but 31% say they don’t need it, with 7% unsure. Some economists think it’s better to target relief during a downturn at the unemployed and others with an acute need, instead of blanketing most of the population, regardless of need.

Democrats who drafted and voted for the latest stimulus bill intended to provide funds Americans can use in a variety of ways. But speculating on stocks and cryptocurrencies wasn’t one of them. Some of those speculators will turn a profit, but others will end up blowing the money, as happens with all short-term gambling. Those stimulus checks will end up in somebody else’s pocket.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs staff complain of 'inhumane' 100-hour weeks

    A leaked internal report exposes a litany of complaints with junior staff comparing 100-hour week to 'workplace abuse' and 'arguably worse than foster care.'

  • Amazon CTO Werner Vogels: AWS will erase the line ‘between physical and digital’

    Amazon CTO Warner Vogels says AWS will power everything from Alexa to satellite communications and quantum computing in the coming years.

  • Most Americans don’t plan to spend their stimulus checks right away: Poll

    Our new, exclusive poll shows more than half of Americans getting stimulus money don't need it to buy necessities.

  • Tech Stocks Are Falling Fast. Here Are 4 Cyclical Stocks That Are Still Cheap.

    Stocks are pricey by some measures, but that doesn’t mean there are no bargains to ride the sharp economic rebound.

  • Watch out: Cyber crooks could worm their way into your retirement accounts

    People tend to hold a substantial amount of their wealth in a retirement account so they can be high-value targets

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Do you like roller coasters? According to Deutsche Bank, we’re looking at some roller coaster volatility for the next few months, with near-term gains likely, followed by a Q2 retreat, and second-half gains. The firm expects share values to fall in the next three months, perhaps by as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons laid out by the firm’s strategist Binky Chadha. “The more front-loaded the impact of the stimulus, and the direct stimulus checks at around a quarter of the new package clearly are one off, the sharper the peak in growth is likely to be. The closer this peak in macro growth is to warmer weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and to an increased return to work at the office, the larger we expect the pullback to be,” Chadha noted. That’s the mid-term. In the longer view, Chadha expects markets to strengthen by year’s end, and has put a 4,100 target on the S&P 500. This is up from his previous 3,950 target, and suggests potential gains of 4% from current levels. So, for investors, we’re looking at a rocky summer and fall, with some dips and gains likely in the markets. In that environment, a defensive stock play makes sense; it provides some stability to the portfolio, as well as some insurance should the gains not materialize. Reliable dividend stocks, with their regular payouts, provide an income stream that’s independent of the share price appreciation, as well as a share profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal move for investors worried about keeping up returns while coping with high macro volatility. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a reliable dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s see what Wall Street’s pros have to say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We'll start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the health care, media, retail, and tech sectors. Monroe is focusing its business on minority and women-owned companies, or on companies with employee stock ownership plans. Monroe offers these sometimes underserved demographics access to capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two contradictory trends so far this year: declining revenues and earnings, along with rising share value. The company’s top line, at $12.6 million, was down 6% from Q3, and 25% year-over-year, while EPS fell 40% sequentially to 42 cents. Year-over-year, however, EPS more than doubled. Looking at share price, Monroe’s stock has gained 60% in the past 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid out 25 cents per share in December; the next is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annualized payment of $1, the dividend yields a strong 9.8%. This compares favorably to the 2% average yield found among peer companies. The dividend attracted attention from Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-stars by TipRanks. “We continue to see a runway to eventual dividend coverage with full fees expensed as management grows the portfolio to its target 1.1–1.2x leverage (from 1.0x currently) and redeploys funds currently tied up in non-accruals once resolved... The primary driver of return for a BDC is its dividend payout over time, and we have confidence that MRCC's new $1.00 distribution (equating to a ~10% yield) is sustainable,” Kotowski noted. In line with his comments, Kotowski rates MRCC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $12 price target suggests it has room to grow 25% in the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) The analyst reviews on MRCC break down 2 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Holds, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The shares have a trading price of $9.59, and their $11.13 average target implies an upside of 16% in the year ahead. (See MRCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle-market financial sector. Eagle Point is another of the capital investment companies that seeks to turn middle-market debt into returns for investors. The company invests in CLO equity, and focuses on current income generation – in other words, ensuring a return for its own investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company does boast $3 billion in assets under management – showing that it punches above its weight. Last month, Eagle Point reported 4Q20 earnings, with EPS of 24 cents, below the expectation of 29 cents. However, the current earnings just edged into growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, as 3Q20 and 4Q19 both came in at 23 cents. Turning to the dividend, we find that Eagle Point does something slightly unusual. The company pays out a monthly dividend, rather than quarterly. The current payment, at 8 cents per common share, has been held steady for over a year now, and the company has not missed a distribution. At 96 cents per common share annually, the dividend yields is 8.4%. This is robust by any standard. B. Riley’s 5-star analyst Randy Binner covers Eagle Point, and he notes that the company should have no problem in maintaining its dividend coverage moving forward. “The company’s reported quarterly recurring CLO cash flows averaged $0.75/share over the last 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flows would leave a large cushion to service the $0.24 quarterly dividend going forward…. The company announced $29.5M of cash on the balance sheet as of February 9. This balance sheet cash and serviceable quarterly dividend of $0.24 contribute to a favorable liquidity position,” Binner wrote. Binner’s comments back up a Buy rating on the stock, and his $14 price target implies a 12-month upside of 23%. (To watch Binner’s track record, click here) Wall Street takes the same stance on ECC that it did on MRCC: a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a 2-1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. ECC shares have an average price target of $14, matching Binner’s, and the shares are trading for $11.41. (See ECC stock analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream Operations (HESM) Midmarket financials are not the only place to find strong dividends. Wall Street pros also recommend the energy sector, and that is where we now turn. Hess Midstream is one of many companies in the midstream sector of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure needed to gather, process, store, and transport a fossil fuel products from the well heads into the distribution network. Hess has a range of midstream assets in the North Dakota Bakken formation, moving crude oil and natural gas, along with their derivatives. Hess reported results for 4Q20 earlier this year, showing $266 million at the top line and EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenues were up 5% year-over-year, and relatively flat from Q3. EPS rose 20% quarter-over-quarter, but were down sharply compared to the 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Of interest to investors, the company reported over $126 million in free cash flow, which it used to fund the dividend. Hess pays out its dividend quarterly, and has a reputation for not missing payments. The company has been raising the payment regularly for the past four years, and most recent dividend, at 45 cents per common share, was paid out in February. This dividend is considered ‘safe,’ as the company expects to generate between $610 million and $640 million in free cash flow next year. Those funds will fully cover the dividend, with approximately $100 million left over. Writing from Scotiabank, analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees the free cash flow as Hess’s priority going forward. “We expect the focus this year to be on the harvesting of free cash flow (FCF) with deployment toward buybacks and further de-leveraging. Improved FCF profiles this year also better position the group for a 2H21 demand recovery. Continued energy policy changes and the energy transition may be headwinds this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to the more diversified companies with FCF after dividend (FCFAD) optionality and torque to a recovery,” the analyst opined. To this end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $27 price target indicating a potential upside of 26% by year’s end. (To watch Guerra-Garcia’s track record, click here) All in all, there are only 2 reviews on this small-cap energy company, and they are evenly split – one Buy and one Hold – giving Hess a Moderate Buy rating. The shares are trading for $21.41 and their $27 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 26%. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How the cloud market will continue to grow post-pandemic

    Bessemer Venture Partners’ Elliott Robinson, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the accelerated growth of the cloud and how the pandemic impacted the digital shift across industries.

  • The Newest Airline Stock Jumps In Debut Amid Hopes For Revenge Travel

    Sun Country stock jumped in its debut Wednesday after pricing an IPO above expectations late Tuesday as air travel continues picking up and airline stocks soar.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Why Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Over 75% Thursday

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) rocketed Thursday morning, after the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lending platform reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. After announcing an acquisition that will bring it into the automotive loan segment, Upstart also gave investors more to look forward to ahead. Upstart reported fourth-quarter revenue grew 39% year over year to $86.7 million.

  • EV Makers Fall on Lordstown SEC Review, Nikola Investor Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in electric-vehicle startups are facing another tough day after signs of trouble at two companies and a sharp climb in Treasury yields.Smaller U.S.-listed EV makers including Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. all fell on Thursday. Tesla Inc. also dropped, down as much as 4.1%, after U.K. transport authorities lowered a purchasing bonus for EVs. The move means none of the Tesla cars will now qualify for the subsidies.Sentiment toward EV stocks, which surged last year, has soured this month amid a rush of announcements from legacy automakers about their plans to move more aggressively into the nascent industry segment. Investors have also been shifting away from high-multiple stocks across the market as Treasury yields continued to rise.The latest news from Lordstown Motors and Nikola can further weigh on the already depressed shares. Electric-truck startup Lordstown on Wednesday said it received an inquiry on its operations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also said it won’t directly address the accusation raised by short-seller Hindenburg last week and that it was cooperating with regulators. Shares retreated as much as 12% on Thursday, falling for three straight sessions.Lordstown shares have now lost nearly a quarter of their value since last Friday, when short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of misleading investors on its demand and production capabilities.Nikola also faced a setback on Wednesday, after its strategic partner -- South Korea’s Hanwha Group -- signaled an intention to liquidate half of its holdings in the troubled EV startup. Shares of Nikola, whose brush with the same short seller last year did not end well for the company, fell as much as 7.8%.Despite the gloom, the long-term outlook for the EV industry remains strong. Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its forecast for the adoption of battery electric vehicles in the U.S., citing a momentum in the federal and state level policies, continued reduction in battery prices, as well as higher gasoline prices, and automakers announcing incremental plans in the last few months to accelerate their shift to EVs.“We now expect battery electric vehicles to comprise 20% of U.S. sales in 2025, 40% in 2030, 60% in 2035, and 75% in 2040,” Goldman wrote in a note to clients.(Updates stock moves, adds analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspect charged with 8 counts of murder after deadly rampage

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Chip Gaines recalls scary moment with son when he realized price of fame

    “It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life.”

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.