Young S.Korean home buyers test Yoon's vow to resolve affordability crisis

Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim
·4 min read

By Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - Young South Koreans are buying homes in defiance of sharp rate rises that has once again put the spotlight on a severe housing shortage, complicating President Yoon Suk-yeol's plans to ease a property affordability crisis in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Oh Ye-seul, a 26 year-old who works at a start-up firm in Seoul's posh Gangnam district, is the sort of individual who finds little or no sway in Yoon's pledges.

In March, when Yoon swept to power amid anger over his predecessor Moon Jae-in's failures to tame runaway home prices, Oh bought an apartment at a price slightly under 600 million won ($466,236), about half an hour's subway ride from her office.

Such purchases, which an increasing number of young Koreans are pursuing, are being made despite rapid interest rate hikes by the Bank of Korea and suggest the public remain sceptical of Yoon's vow to ease an affordability crisis that has eluded successive administrations.

Moreover, it also raises broader economic implications as mortgage rates have spiked to nine-year highs, adding to strains on households saddled with the world's highest debt loads and a global surge in prices for everything from petrol to food to consumer items.

While much of the buying is being fuelled by the fear of missing out on a property due to soaring prices, the risk down the road is of a sharp housing correction, and consumption downturn.

“The continued snapping up of homes by young people is coming at a time when interest rates are rising fast, so consumption could be hit as many will be forced to cut back on their living expenses," said Park Sung-woo, an economist at DB Financial Investment.

"South Korea’s household debt is reaching some dangerous levels, and we need to see a slowdown in homebuying and mortgage growth to ease that risk.”

Total debt held by South Korea's households, worth $1.5 trillion or 104% of country's gross domestic product, is higher than any other 35 countries tracked by the Institute of International Finance.

WEALTH CREATOR

For now, though, many young Koreans continue buying property even as the BOK is expected to lift borrowing costs further on top of its 125-bps of rate hikes delivered since August.

Yoon has pledged to relax loan curbs and supplying 2.5 million apartments to ease an acute shortage of property, including loosening loan-to-value (LTV) restrictions from July.

But buyers like Oh, who have pushed up the proportion of Seoul home buyers in their 20s and 30s to 43% in April, up for a second month from 36% in February, are not prepared to wait. In Seoul's central districts of Jongno, Gwanak, and Seongdong, more than half of the buyers were from the age group.

Real estate is one of the biggest wealth creators for South Koreans, with 73% of total household assets invested in property as of 2021, government data showed.

Oh considers herself lucky to have secured a mortgage with a state-run lender that offers cheap, fixed-rate loans to first home buyers.

The poor performance of domestic and global stocks, with the local benchmark KOSPI down 15% year-to-date, has also provided an extra incentive for Koreans to invest in a property.

Oh said she wasn't overly worried about a housing correction, adding "there will be even more demand from first-time buyers for small-sized apartments like my own once borrowing regulations ease."

In fact, a May BOK survey showed South Koreans remained largely optimistic about property prices for the next 12 months.

Such attitudes to home purchases will be a test for Yoon's government, which is trying to tame a red-hot market where average apartment prices have doubled to more than a million dollars in metropolitan Seoul during Moon's five-year term even as household incomes have failed to keep pace.

That has made home ownership unaffordable for many, especially first-home buyers, with data from one of the nation's largest commercial banks KB Bank suggesting it now takes 19 years to buy an average apartment in Seoul for an average wage earner.

For Yoon, the promise to supply millions of apartments is facing practical hurdles, especially as soaring global inflation has sharply lifted construction costs and is slowing down many other planned projects. Moon's administration didn't acknowledge the housing shortage until late in his five-year tenure.

"For President Yoon, it will be tough to restore trust from young people on his policy initiatives, because previous policies caused them to feel left out from property market gains," said Lee Da-eun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

($1 = 1,286.9000 won)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean truckers say strike is a fight for livelihood

    Kang Myung-gil parked his truck last week and stopped hauling products from a unit of Samsung Electronics and other major South Korean companies to the port of Incheon, joining a strike that has hit industrial hubs and ports. At stake is his family's livelihood, Kang said, as soaring fuel prices and other costs make it impossible for him to go on while big business can pass on the burden charging higher prices to customers like himself. The truckers are striking for the seventh day on Monday, protesting against rising fuel prices and demanding minimum pay guarantees.

  • South Korea lorry driver strike hits car and steel producers

    Thousands of truckers have stopped work over their demands for more pay as they face rising fuel costs.

  • Climbing food and gas prices challenge Meals on Wheels service for Wichita seniors

    Like many these days, Meals on Wheels is grappling with too many costs and not enough money.

  • Australia Resets France Ties With Failed Subs Deal Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningAustralia will pay 550 million euros ($579 million) compensation to Naval Group SA as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks to reset relations with France

  • Online data, medical records could be used to put women in jail under new abortion laws

    Law enforcement could use online data, police statements and medical records as evidence against people involved in abortions. It's already happening.

  • Iraqi Shi'ite Sadrist lawmakers resign from parliament

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Lawmakers from the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned on Sunday after their leader, powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government. Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, increasing the number of seats it holds in parliament to 73. Sadr's victory in the election had raised the possibility that he could sideline his Iranian-backed rivals who had dominated politics in Iraq for years.

  • Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel next month -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month and the White House is planning to announce the trip this week, a source familiar with the planning said on Sunday. Biden's trip, which is expected to take place around mid-July, could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said. A spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed a Biden trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia was being planned.

  • Yen slides to 24-year low against dollar

    The yen plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since 1998 on Monday as sky-high US inflation fuels a widening monetary policy gap between Japan and the world's largest economy.

  • Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble

    Bitcoin extended earlier declines after Celsius's announcement, falling more than 6% to as low as $24,888, an 18-month low. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped more than 8% to $1,303, its lowest since March 2021. Celsius Network, which raised $750 million in funding late last year, is a significant player in crypto lending.

  • Giant greenhouses will be used to help end Britain’s reliance on imported food

    Giant greenhouses will be given planning permission under a “grow for Britain” strategy to be unveiled by Boris Johnson, to end the UK’s reliance on overseas food.

  • China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

    China's defense minister accused the United States on Sunday of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

  • Iran currency drops to lowest value ever amid US sanctions

    Iran’s currency Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as talks to revive the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remained deadlocked. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 332,000 to the U.S. dollar, up from 327,500 on Saturday. Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Jokes About Biden’s Demise At Church Event

    Lauren Boebert made her remarks toward President Joe Biden at the Family Camp Meeting event at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

  • POSCO to halt some plants as South Korea trucker strike continues

    South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Sunday will halt some of its plants in the country due to a lack of space to store finished products, which have not been shipped due to a strike by truckers who are demanding higher pay as fuel prices surge. POSCO follows automaker Hyundai Motor in cutting production lines as the strike by thousands of truckers disrupted cargo transport at the country's industrial hubs and major ports. "Some production at our Pohang steel plants is set for suspension, and we are not yet certain how long this suspension will last," a POSCO spokesperson said, adding that the halt will take effect from Monday.

  • Austin says Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘preview’ of ‘possible world of chaos’

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned in a speech on Friday that the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine is a “preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil.” His remarks, made at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore come as the conflict in Ukraine has raged on for more than 100 days. “Russia’s invasion of…

  • More of South Korea Inc hit as trucker strike enters 7th day

    South Korean petrochemical firms on Monday joined the automobile and steel makers in cutting operations due to mounting inventories as transport disruptions from a strike by truckers spread quickly across Asia's manufacturing powerhouse. The industry association representing 32 petrochemical companies in South Korea said the average daily ex-factory shipments of their member companies had plunged by 90% due to the strike, now in its seventh day. "The Cargo Truckers Solidarity union's collective action to reject transportation is spreading the damage to major petrochemical complexes in Ulsan, Yeosu and Daesan," the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association said in a statement.

  • More Commodity Inflation Beckons as War Boosts Coal: Bloomberg Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The global commodity business can get a whole lot more expensive -- and dirtier, too.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningThe war- and pandemic-fueled shortage of raw materials appears poised

  • Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks

    SRINAGAR/KOLKATA, India (Reuters) -Authorities in India's Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots last week triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about Islam's Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Sunday. In Indian Kashmir, police arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead the ruling party's former spokeswoman who had made some of the remarks, officials said. The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities.

  • Fort Bragg soldier and wife accused of stealing swords, guitars and weapons from military

    A federal indictment alleges a Fort Bragg couple stole more than $2 million in military equipment including swords, gym equipment and weapons.

  • Oil falls, spooked by Beijing COVID warning and inflation concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slid on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and sluggish economic growth further depressed the market. Brent crude futures fell $1.81, or 1.48%, to $120.20 a barrel by 0443 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.81 a barrel, down $1.86, or 1.54%. Prices fell after Chinese officials warned on Sunday of a "ferocious" COVID-19 spread in the capital and announced plans to conduct mass testing in Beijing until Wednesday.