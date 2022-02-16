Young labels make sustainable fashion headway at NY Fashion Week

Autoblog

Then, after more than a decade of that plague, remember when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began enforcing the Do Not Call registry in 2003, and it was going to end the onslaught? The FTC has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against American Vehicle Protection Corp (AVP), headquartered in Pompano Beach, and associated defendants and businesses including Tony Allen Gonzalez, Charles Gonzalez, and Daniel Kole. The complaint also alleges the defendants misrepresented who they were, misrepresented the coverage provided by the extended warranty, and despite offering refunds within 30 days if customers weren't happy, wouldn't refund the money.