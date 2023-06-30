Young lifers: Fort Myers man resentenced to life for double 1993 homicide

A Lee County judge reaffirmed the life sentence of a Fort Myers man in connection with two 1993 Lee County murders when he was a young teen.

Jonathan Shortridge, 46, was sentenced Nov. 23, 1994, to life in prison for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Court documents list one victim — Donald Lowe. Shortridge was a co-defendant with Donald Renye, 51. Renye wasn't underage at the time of the slaying. He was sentenced to life on Jan. 30, 1995.

Renye and Shortridge shot Lowe twice in an area at the end of Winkler Road Extension, took about $300 from Lowe carried and fled.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning on Monday reaffirmed Shortridge's life sentence.

State Attorney Amira Fox prosecuted both Shortridge's and Renye's cases.

Why are defendants like Jonathan Shortridge seeking lesser sentences?

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court held that all children, 17 or younger, who were sentenced to life without parole, were entitled to a resentencing, due to their ages at the time of the crime. The Florida courts are going through those sentences now and examining them.

The purpose of the resentencing was to ensure that the court, in determining an appropriate sentence, considered the defendant's age, as well as other factors.

When the court grants a defendant’s motion for resentencing, the State Attorney’s Office's Post-Conviction Unit handles all elements of the sentencing proceeding. Similar to the original trial, the State presents the information about the crime.

Shortridge's resentencing is one of several cases of then-minors sentenced to life being brought before the courts in Southwest Florida.

Then-teenager David Snipes resentenced in February

In February, Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle resentenced David Snipes, of Fort Myers, to life in prison for the 1995 murder of Marcus Mueller in Bonita Springs.

Snipes, 46, was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder in the "contract killing" of Mueller. Snipes was 17 years, 7 months and 20 days old when he killed Mueller after he opened the door to his Bonita Springs home.

Snipes had asked his next door neighbor, Michael Larson, for a pistol. A second man named in court documents, John Saladino, asked Snipes if he'd meet at a nearby pizza place, where Saladino provided Mueller's description, address and a map of the area where he lived in exchange for a $1,000 reward, records show.

On Feb. 9, 1995, Snipes dropped his car off at a hotel near Mueller's apartment and knocked on Mueller's door. Court records say he shot Mueller as he came to the door.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified of a homicide at the address the following day, according to an arrest affidavit.

Three bullets struck Mueller — one in the head; another in the abdomen and a last bullet in the chest, court records indicate.

Mueller at the time was described as a bodybuilder.

Snipes pleaded not guilty Jan. 16, 1997, to the first-degree murder charge. A jury convicted him April 11 of that year, court records indicate.

Upon his conviction in 1997, Snipes was sentenced to death, later converted to a life sentence because he was a juvenile.

Cash Feenz member Ashley Toye to be resentenced

A Cape Coral woman sentenced to life for a double homicide she committed as a minor will get a new chance after she challenged her sentence through a Supreme Court ruling.

Ashley Toye, now 34, will face resentencing Sept. 5 before Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter, court records indicate.

Toye was convicted in the murders of 14-year-old Jeffrey Sosa, 14, and his 18-year-old uncle, Alexis Sosa, that took place at a Cape Coral home in October 2006.

According to police reports, the Cash Feenz, the name a group of teen rappers gave themselves, tortured the Sosas for hours on end by binding them, beating them, carving the initials of the rap group — "CF" — into their backs, pouring bleach into the fresh wounds, dragging them into the trunk of a car, where they were shot. The car was then set on fire.

Toye was sentenced to life in 2007 and also given two 25-year sentences for kidnapping.

Her initial appeal was denied and she was sentenced to life again in 2015.

The denial to her appeal was reversed in December 2019. The reversal was officially filed Jan. 23, 2020, and entitles her to a special hearing to determine the new length of her sentence.

In court documents on the reversal, the state's recommendation was to give Toye something less than a life sentence.

