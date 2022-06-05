Young lives cut short: What we know about the victims of Philadelphia South Street shooting

A young woman described as her mother's "mini-me." A former pro boxer who was mentoring young men and women. A resident adviser at Girard College.

Police did not immediately name the three victims of Saturday night's mass shooting on Philadelphia's South Street. But friends, family members and co-workers took to social media Sunday to mourn the loss of Kristopher Minners, 22; Alexis Quinn, 27; and Gregory "Japan" Jackson, 34, as those who lost their lives when violence erupted in the entertainment district.

Police said two of the people, including Quinn, were "innocent bystanders." One of the men killed is believed to be involved in the incident.

Teacher's union AFT Pennsylvania identified Minners as a second-grade boys' resident adviser at Girard College, a college preparatory boarding school in the city.

"Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Kris Minners, yet another victim of senseless gun violence," the union said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners' family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model."

Jackson was a professional welterweight boxer from 2012 to 2019, who in recent years had dedicated himself to helping the community, and particularly youth in Philadelphia.

"Thank you for being part of our village," one woman said in a social media post on Jackson's Instagram page, where photos and videos show him boxing and training children in the gym. "Thank you for the time invested in my Son and all the other little boys you poured into. We will miss you."

Jackson, who according to an online biography was born in Atlantic City, also was a regular at Millennium Skate World in Camden.

"With a heavy heart we are sharing the loss of one of our Adult Skaters, Greg aka Japan Jackson," the skating rink posted on Facebook.

Family members and friends also expressed condolences for Quinn.

"The shooting and killings has to stop," said one woman who said Quinn was her niece. "That could have been my daughter, she was down there at the same time that happened. We have to do better. Please! Please! Put the guns down the city of Philadelphia is a danger zone yes a danger zone."

William Fleming wasn't stunned by the news of mass shooting in his neighborhood. With the fatal shooting Saturday night, Philadelphia has 215 homicide victims this year, up 6 percent from this time last year. A pregnant woman was also killed in the city in an unrelated shooting this weekend.

"All we here about is shooting after shooting," said Fleming. "I guess we're getting desensitized to it. You sense that it's getting closer to home. But it's not surprising."

Earlier this year, Fleming said he volunteered with a beer garden fundraiser for the historic Eastern State Penitentiary museum in the city's Fairmount section. "We had to do an active shooter training for a beer garden fundraiser," said Fleming. "That was the first thing we did. It was unbelievable."

