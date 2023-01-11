Young male shot at apartment complex in Columbia, police say

A young male was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night, the Columbia Police Department said.

At about 9:45 p.m., police reported a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. That’s in the area between Devine Street, Rosewood Drive, and Beltline Boulevard.

Officers were responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex, and when they arrived they found the victim outside the complex, according to police.

The officers saw the victim had a “significant injury” and rendered first aid by using gauze bandages from their medical kits to help stop the bleeding, police said.

Columbia police investigating a shooting.

EMS soon arrived and the victim was taken to an area hospital, according to police. Further information on the victim’s condition, and age, were not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting. Officers recovered ballistic evidence which will be processed as part of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.