Young man dead after accidental house party shooting, Atlanta police say

A young Atlanta man is dead after a house party on Wednesday night ended in accidental gunfire, police say.

Officers were called to a house on Lakewood Ave. SE near McDonough Blvd. SE just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a young man who had been shot.

Police say the young man was talking to them on the scene of the shooting before being transported to the hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Investigators say they learned a group of people were having a house party when they began playing with a gun and it went off, striking the victim.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was intentional, and say all of the witnesses who were on the scene are cooperating.

It is unclear if anyone will face charges in this incident.

