Young man dead after falling from 7th floor apartment balcony in College Town, TPD says

A young man died Saturday night after falling from the seventh floor balcony of an apartment complex in College Town, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at 619 S. Woodward Avenue, said TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary findings have determined the incident is not the result of a criminal act," Merritt said.

Police did not identify the victim and Merritt did not provide additional information regarding the incident's circumstances, as it is an active and open investigation.

The Democrat has requested the incident report.

