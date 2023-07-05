Young man dies after early-morning shooting in Keyes, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office reports

An 18-year-old man died after being shot in Keyes early Wednesday, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to a call to Anna Avenue and Clark Street, where the man was down in the street suffering a gunshot wound.

Deputies performed CPR on the victim until other firefighters and EMT paramedics began arriving to assume patient care. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit detectives arrived at the crime scene and began their investigation.

No arrests have been made, no suspect information is available and the motive is still unclear, the 6:30 a.m. news release says.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Detective Curtis Hankins at 209-525-7042.

Anonymous tips also can be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.