Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested
A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night.
What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m.
Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.
One of the suspects pulled out a gun and Tianson instinctively covered his girlfriend from possible harm.
Police said he'd been shot in the torso. He was transported to a trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Suspects arrested: The San Mateo Police Department has arrested two suspects, both 16 years of age, as of this writing.
The first was arrested on Saturday afternoon while the second was arrested on Monday morning. Both were booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.
The two suspects are facing homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy charges.
About the victim: Tianson, who graduated from high school last year, had been working as a security guard at the V.A. Hospital at the time of his death.
He survives a mother, a father, three siblings and his girlfriend, who was said to be unharmed in the incident.
The funds raised from the GoFundMe will go towards his funeral expenses. As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $27,000.
The family described him as “comforting, protecting, and always made sure to express his feelings towards his loved ones.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
Featured Image via GoFundMe
