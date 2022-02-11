Young man fatally shot outside Bear LA Fitness Thursday night, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Bear gym Thursday night, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to the LA Fitness off Route 40 just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

There, troopers found the victim shot multiple times. First responder communications indicate he was shot at least once in the stomach.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Bear gym Thursday night, Delaware State Police said.

Through their investigation, detectives leaned the New Castle man was walking to his car after leaving the gym when an "unknown suspect" came near him and began shooting. Police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

RELATED: Philadelphia woman whose roommate was shot to death found dead on Delaware Tech's campus

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they will release his name once family has been notified.

Troopers blocked off the gym parking lot while they investigated and questioned people in cars. Police said they do not currently have information about a suspect.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Young man killed outside Bear LA Fitness Thursday night, police say