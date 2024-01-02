Young man hit by car and then shot: EMS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Emergency medical workers tell FOX 8 a male victim, who appears to be young, is dead after being hit by a car and then shot.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 near E. 69th Street and Fleet Avenue.

The identity and age of the victim have not yet been released. There’s been no word on a suspect or suspects.

