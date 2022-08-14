Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on Mass. Highway

A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night.

State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30 p.m.

According to police, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester had been struck by multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating why the man was on the highway at that time. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has information about this crash is asked to contact Trooper Couture at the Holden Barracks at 508-829-8410.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

