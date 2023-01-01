Young man killed in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland

A young man was shot and killed in a Richland residential neighborhood late New Year’s Eve.

It was the 19th homicide of 2022 in Benton County.

Police were called to a fight in the area of 1702 Jadwin Ave. at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Richland police reports.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police estimated his age at 19 to 22 years old.

Richland emergency responders tried without success to save his life, according to police reports.

Witnesses reported several people fleeing from the area after the shots were heard.

No suspect in the killing had been booked into the Benton County jail as of Sunday morning.