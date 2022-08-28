Young man killed in shooting at Fresno apartment. Police searching for witnesses

A young man was shot and killed Saturday evening at an apartment complex just west of Highway 99 in Fresno.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cornelia Avenue, a few blocks northeast of the intersection of Polk and Ashlan avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart said a man in his 20s was shot at least once in the upper torso at the complex’s parking lot for reasons not immediately known.

Despite life-saving measures performed by both police and emergency medical services, the man died at the scene about 6:14 p.m.

Detectives were searching for witnesses and surveillance video to get a better understanding of what happened and what might’ve led up to the shooting.

Gebhart said that early indications are the shooting did not appear to be gang related nor was it an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives are 559-498-STOP.

Access to the apartment complex was expected to be limited for the next few hours as officers further canvassed the area.

This is the second homicide Saturday. Police said the two deaths are not related.