Young man killed in shooting last week faced murder charges in 2020 slaying of Macon teen

A young man who was shot and fatally wounded in what the authorities described as an “exchange of gunfire” along a west Macon street last week was facing murder charges in the December 2020 shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Keymarion Javonta Manor, 19, died Friday at a local hospital, a day after he was wounded in a shootout at the intersection of Wren Avenue and Heron Street just north of Eisenhower Parkway.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with Thursday’s shooting.

Manor was released on bond in the wake of his arrest on murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of Elijah Jones.

He had been among six people accused of killing Jones, who investigators have said was lured to the scene of the shooting to sell a gun and then tried to rob him.

Charges against some of the accused have been dismissed, but the case against Manor was still pending and was, in fact, noted on Monday’s calendar in Bibb County Superior Court.

In late November, prosecutors filed a motion seeking immunity for Manor and two other defendants in Jones’ death apparently in hopes of getting them to testify in the case.