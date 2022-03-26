Young man killed, teen girl wounded in shooting at Chicago-area outlet mall

An Illinois man was fatally shot and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at an outlet mall just outside Chicago.

Joel Valdes, 20, was individually targeted by the shooter at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in the northwest suburb of Rosemont, police said in a press release.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the right wrist and hospitalized in stable condition, cops said. Initial reports said a third person had been shot, but cops never found a third victim.

The shooter, described as a man his mid-20s, escaped the mall with at least one other person in a vehicle, police said. The car was found two hours later in Chicago, but only one person, the vehicle’s owner, was inside. He was detained as a “person of interest.”

A gun was also found in the car, according to Rosemont police.

The mall went into lockdown for about four hours. It was fully empty by 11:15 p.m., police said.