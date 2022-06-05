Young man shot in drive-by on 24th Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 400 W 24th St.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded and located young man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case, but there are no suspects at this time.

However, preliminary investigation indicates that a light colored SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

