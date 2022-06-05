Young man shot in drive-by on 24th Street.

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 400 W 24th St.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded and located young man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case, but there are no suspects at this time.

However, preliminary investigation indicates that a light colored SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories