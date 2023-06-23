Young man shot and killed in Lakewood, suspect surrenders
A young man is dead after a shooting in Lakewood Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 8900 block of Commercial Street Southwest.
When they arrived, medics with West Pierce Fire and Rescue were attempting life-saving efforts on a juvenile male.
He was transported to Madigan Army Medical Hospital but died from his injuries.
Detectives initially believed the shooting was accidental, but later determined it was a homicide.
At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a person surrendered at the Lakewood Police Department. They will be charged with murder.